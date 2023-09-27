SiC Schottky barrier diodes deliver 5 A to 10 A

Bourns, Inc. announced it has expanded its 650 and 1200 V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Schottky Barrier Diode (SBD) product family with 10 new models. The 10 new models added to the Bourns SiC SBD line are designed to address the increasing power density requirements in the latest transportation, renewable energy, and industrial systems. Bourns’ expanded wide band gap diode line delivers the peak forward surge, low forward drop, reduced thermal resistance, and low power loss capabilities demanded by today’s high frequency and high current applications. These capabilities also help designers develop smaller, cost-efficient, state-of-the-art power electronics.

As optimal power conversion solutions for DC-DC and AC-DC converters, Switched-Mode Power Supplies (SMPS), photovoltaic inverters, motor drives, and other rectification applications, the 10 new models feature currents in the 5-10 A range, with no reverse recovery current to reduce EMI. This enables them to significantly lower energy losses and increase efficiency, switching performance, and reliability. In addition to providing excellent thermal performance, Bourns’ new SiC SBD models are available in multiple forward voltage, current, and package options that include TO220-2, TO247-3, TO252, TO263, and TO247-2.

The 10 new Bourns BSD SiC SBD models are available now. These models are RoHS compliant*, halogen-free**, Pb free and their epoxy potting compound is flame retardant to the UL 94V-0 standard.