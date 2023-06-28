SiC Schottky barrier diodes handle 1200 V

Bourns, Inc. announced its first 650 V – 1200 V Silicon Carbide (SiC) Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBDs). The Bourns SiC SBD line consists of six models engineered to provide excellent current carrying and thermal capabilities and high power density for increased performance and reliability. These capabilities make Bourns SiC SBDs optimal high-efficiency power conversion solutions for the growing variety of high-frequency applications that need to meet reduced size and lower system cost requirements. Telecom/Server Switched-Mode Power Supplies (SMPS), photovoltaic inverters, PC power, and motor drives are a few of the applications that can benefit from the features provided in the Bourns BSD Series SiC SBDs.

To address ongoing design demands for ever higher power efficiency, Bourns SiC SBDs feature low forward voltage (V F ) and high thermal conductivity, which increases efficiency while lowering power dissipation, satisfying application requirements of 650 V and 1200 V solutions. The series also has no reverse recovery current to reduce EMI, enabling these SiC SBDs to significantly lower energy losses. In addition to offering 650 V to 1200 V operation with currents in the 6-10 A range, the six new BSD models of wide band gap diodes from Bourns offer designers various forward voltage, current and package options including TO220-2, TO247-3, TO252, and DFN8x8.

The six Bourns Model BSD SiC SBDs are available now. These models are RoHS compliant, halogen-free, Pb free and their epoxy potting compound is flame retardant to the UL 94V-0 standard.