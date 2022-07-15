USB Type-C V BUS combo switch carries over-current/voltage protection

Halo Microelectronics announced the release of HL5099, a USB Type-C VBUS Combo Switch with Protection.

The HL5099 provides a dual-channel VBUS power switch with 3.3V low dropout (LDO) for USB power delivery (PD) applications. The device includes a bi-directional high-voltage switch that can support up to 22V sink and 6V source voltage, a VOTG switch supporting up to 13.2V source voltage, and a 100mA 3.3V LDO providing power supply to the PD controller in a dead battery operation.

Additionally, between the VBUS and VCHG, a back-to-back high-voltage switch (HVSW) is implemented, and its absolute maximum rating (AMR) is at 28V for both pins. The integrated power switch can also be configured as a bi-directional switch with an appropriate I2C control or enabled pins. In the sink mode, the allowable current is continuous at 5A, while in the source mode, the switch current flows from VCHG to VBUS and the maximum allowable current is 3A.

The HL5099 has many built-in protections, such as programmable VBUS over-voltage protection, reverse current protection, short-current protection, and programmable over-current protection in SOURCE/VOTG modes, and over-temperature protection.

The primary applications for the HL5099 are smartphones, laptops, tablets, and mobile IoT devices.