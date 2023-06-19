What are varactor or tuner diodes?

A varactor diode or varicap diode is a semiconductor diode that changes its junction capacitance significantly depending on the applied reverse bias voltage. Many semiconductor PN junction diodes are designed to exhibit specific electrical properties; the varactor diode or varicap diode is one such semiconductor — it is specifically designed to exhibit unique junction capacitance characteristics. These types of diodes are useful in RF circuits for tuning signals; that is why a class of varactor diodes is also called Tuner diodes.

It should be noted that the desired operation of the varactor diode is achieved only in reverse bias condition, but why (we will answer this later in the article)? In the reverse bias condition, the internal capacitance of the diode changes significantly with respect to applied reverse voltage. That is why it is not the voltage-current, but the voltage-capacitance that is the most important characteristic of a varactor diode.

What is a varactor diode or varicap diode?

A varactor diode is a semiconductor diode whose internal capacitance changes with respect to applied reverse voltage. It is a voltage-controlled device that acts as a variable semiconductor capacitor. It is also called varicap diode, tuner diode, tuning diode, voltcap, or voltage variable capacitance.

The varactor diodes are shown in electronic circuits by many symbols. The most popular symbols to indicate a varactor diode in a circuit are shown in Figure 2.

Varactor diode construction

Varactor diodes are designed such that they have a very narrow depletion region. Simply a semiconductor diode with p-type and n-type layers. The n-type layer is connected to a gold-plated molybdenum stud via a mesa structure. This works as cathode of the diode. The p-type layer is connected to another gold-plated molybdenum stud via a gold wire. This works as the anode of the diode. Obviously, the polarity of a diode is really important, and that of a varactor diode is even more important as it has to be operated only in reverse bias.

The polarity is often indicated by distinguishing the cathode by a dot, or different lead structure or band. The varicap is available in both through-hole and SMD packages. The through-hole packages often have a cathode indicated by a dot or a distinct lead structure. The SMD packages have a cathode indicated by a dot or band at one end. Varactor diodes come in transistor outline (TO), diode outline (DO), small outline diode (SOD), and small outline transistor (SOT) packages. In some packages, there can be seen three terminals, of which only two need to be connected. Varactor diodes designed for low-frequency operation are made of silicon and those designed for high-frequency operation are made of gallium arsenide.

One of the unique things about varactor diodes is their doping. Unlike conventional semiconductor diodes (signal and power diodes) which have uniform doping all across the p-type and n-type layer, in varactor diodes, the concentration of impurity atoms is less near the junction which gradually increases through the rest of the p-type and n-type-layers. This type of doping is done to reduce the length of the depletion region.

How varicap diode works

A varactor diode is expected to work as a variable capacitor. A capacitor is an electrical device that stores charge when voltage is applied across it. As the voltage is reversed, the capacitor discharges the stored charge. When a capacitor is charging, current flows through it building an electrostatic field across it. When a capacitor discharges through a load or while negative cycle of an AC signal, it let the current flow through it in the reverse direction until its plates are electrically neutralized. The capacitance of a capacitor is nothing but a measure of the charge it can store with respect to applied charging voltage. The capacitor is able to store charge because of the opposition to the flow of current through it by its dielectric medium situated between two conducting surfaces.

A diode has transition and diffusion capacitance. The capacitance is shown by a diode because the depletion region is void of free charge carriers acting as a dielectric medium. The layer of negatively charged ions in the p-type material and the layer of positively charged ions in the n-type material act as conducting surfaces where the charge is stored when there is no bias or reverse bias voltage is applied.

As mentioned, a varactor diode is designed to have a narrow depletion region, but due to the unique doping pattern and physical structure of the diode, the length of the depletion region changes drastically on the application of reverse bias voltage. The capacitance or charge storage capacity of a capacitor device is inversely proportional to the distance between its conducting surfaces and directly proportional to the area of the conducting surfaces. A varactor diode is designed to have a large junction area and narrow depletion region. This is achieved by the mesa structure of the diode at the cathode end and the unique doping pattern. In unbiased conditions, the diode has the highest capacitance. In the reverse bias condition, as the reverse bias voltage is increased, the length of the depletion region increases, and the junction capacitance of the diode decreases. When forward biased, the depletion region is gradually vanished with the forward voltage and the diode goes in a conduction state. So, to operate a varactor diode as a voltage-controlled variable capacitor, it has to be connected in reverse bias.

Varactor diode characteristics

Unlike conventional diodes which have voltage-current as the most important characteristic, voltage-capacitance is the most important electrical characteristic for varactor diodes. The varicap are designed to have a high range variation of capacitance with respect to applied reverse voltage; Figure 3 is a graph of the typical voltage-capacitance of a varactor diode.