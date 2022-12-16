Field-replaceable connectors cover frequencies to 65 GHz

Fairview Microwave has introduced a new series of field-replaceable connectors designed for a variety of RF/microwave applications.

Fairview’s new series of field-replaceable connectors allow for easy replacement of damaged connectors without needing to access sealed components. The connectors’ EMI gaskets protect the internal parts of devices from electromagnetic interference.

These field-replaceable connectors offer frequency coverage up to 65 GHz and feature 1.85 mm, 2.4 mm, 2.92 mm, and SMA connectors. Contacts for the connectors mate with five-pin diameters ranging from 0.009″ to 0.036″.

For added flexibility, the two-hole and four-hole flange-type options allow for easy assembly in hard-to-reach areas. This comprehensive selection of field-replaceable connectors provides many pin types, including glass bead feed-through, a tab contact, or a pin in a dielectric.

Fairview’s new field-replaceable connectors are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.