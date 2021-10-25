Terminal with multi-spring pin and terminals designed for aluminum magnet wire

Heilind Electronics and TE Connectivity have introduced the MAG-MATE terminal with multi-spring pin and SIAMEZE terminals for aluminum magnet wire.

The new termination solutions are specifically designed to facilitate the market trend of replacing copper magnet wire with aluminum magnet wire – thus reducing material costs. The multi-spring pin design improves operating efficiency by providing the highest normal force for PCB connections without the need for welding or soldering. This is especially useful for applications with multi-layer PCBs.

These products are available in loose piece form for lower volume terminations and strip form for higher volume automated terminations. Not only do they eliminate the need for pre-stripping conductors, but they also allow for field termination using a hand tool. Excess wire is automatically trimmed during the termination process, ultimately saving time and labor costs.

TE Connectivity’s MAG-MATE aluminum magnet wire terminations are ideal for use in a wide range of medical, industrial and consumer applications.