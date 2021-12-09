PCB design tool suite users get access to extensive PCB parts library

Zuken and SnapEDA are announcing a new capability that provides users of Zuken’s eCADSTAR PCB Design Tool Suite with direct access to SnapEDA’s comprehensive online library.

Using eCADSTAR’s embedded internet access, PCB designers can search and download from SnapEDA’s library of electronic component models. The models include symbols, footprints, and 3D models that can be placed directly into a PCB design. The streamlined download and place capability eliminates the time and effort required to create and verify the component library. Not only are important time savings realized by this new capability, but the component models are of a high quality benefitting the entire design process.

All component downloads from SnapEDA are backed-up by a real-time quality report generated by SnapEDA’s patented verification technology. This feature helps build confidence and eliminate costly prototype iterations. In addition to finding CAD symbols, footprints, and 3D models, engineers will also be able to view data sheets and distributor stock levels and pricing.

Engineers accessing SnapEDA from eCADSTAR will also be able to use InstaPart to request parts that are unavailable for download. InstaPart is the industry’s original symbol and footprint request service and is widely used by the world’s largest OEMs for professional-grade CAD models within 24 hours. Alternatively, engineers can build symbols free of charge using SnapEDA’s computer-vision builder, InstaBuild.

To start downloading SnapEDA CAD models, engineers can visit the Web Lookup Preferences section in eCADSTAR and select SnapEDA as their search engine of choice. The eCADSTAR library searcher is connected directly with SnapEDA.